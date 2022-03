BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a Cheektowaga man is dead after a shooting Friday night.

According to police, the 39-year-old man was found shot in a vehicle around 11:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Kensington Avenue.

Police say the man died at the scene.

Investigators say the shooting "appears targeted in nature."

Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at (716) 847-2255.