Police chase leads to DWI arrest on Grand Island

Deputies say suspect initially ran red light in Town of Niagara
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 5:29 PM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 17:29:00-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A suspected drunk driver is facing a number of charges after a high speed police chase through parts of two counties.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says deputies spotted a car driving through a red light at the intersection of Military and Porter Packard Roads in the Town of Niagara just after 3:30 Sunday morning.

When deputies tried to pull the driver over, they say he took off, jumping on the I-190 at a high rate of speed.

They say the driver got off the highway on Grand Island, through several residential neighborhoods, before stopping at a home on Orchard Road.

That's where police arrested 19 year old Vito Wojick, charging him with DWI and other infractions.

