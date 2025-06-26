Police chase from Hamburg to Buffalo ends in crash, 2 arrests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg Police say two people have been arrested after stealing a car, leading officers on a chase and then crashing the vehicle.

Authorities say a Hamburg Police officer stopped a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck Wednesday night for crossing a double yellow line on Route 62. Investigators say the vehicle pulled over but then took off.

The chase went through Eden and Evans before returning to Hamburg. At that point, Hamburg Police say they ended their pursuit and the Erie County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit got involved.

A short time later, the Dodge Ram was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the City of Buffalo.

The two people inside the vehicle, 26-year-old Kaine Hidy and 27-year-old Dontay Mardino, were both taken into custody and charged.

It was later determined that the pickup truck was stolen from Eden.