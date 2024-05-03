Watch Now
Police: Buffalo woman attacked in broad daylight, saved by fast acting witnesses

Suspect currently being held on immigration detainer
Posted at 10:34 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 10:35:15-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 31-year-old man is under arrest, after Buffalo Police say he attacked a woman in broad daylight and tried to sexually assault her.

According to investigators, the incident happened on Wednesday around 10:40am on the 300 block of Virginia Street.

Police say Juan Escalante Gudiel, of no permanent address, followed the woman onto a porch, then tried to take her pants down, knocking her over and injuring her arms and legs. Investigators say several witnesses quickly came to her rescue and Escalante Gudiel ran away. He was found a short time later at South Elmwood Avenue and Tracy Street.

Escalante Gudiel is currently facing a long list of charges and has been placed on an immigration detainer by the U.S. Border Patrol. He will be held for immigration related proceedings if he is convicted.

