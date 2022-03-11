Police: Buffalo Schools student arrested after assaulting teacher

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police confirm a student has been arrested for assaulting a teacher.

According to police, a 14-year-old female student was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a female teacher at Emerson School of Hospitality on Wednesday.

Police say the teacher was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. There is no information on the teacher's current condition.

We have reached out to Buffalo Public Schools for a comment.

We will have more information as it becomes available.