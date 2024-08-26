Police: Buffalo man stabbed 29-year-old woman to death and then tried to take his own life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man stands accused of murder following a reported domestic violence incident.

Buffalo Police responded to a home on the 300 block of Rhode Island Street Monday morning after neighbors called to report possible domestic violence. Responding officers say they found a 29-year-old unidentified woman with stab wounds inside the home. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect was also found at the scene suffering from self-inflicted wounds. He was taken to ECMC and remains in critical condition.

46-year-old Antonio Prieto has been charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree.