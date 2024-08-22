Police: Buffalo man shot on Friday in Jamestown has died from his injuries

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police announced that a Buffalo man who was shot on Friday on N. Main Street died from his injuries on Sunday.

Officers responded to the parking lot behind 309 N. Main Street around 2:15 a.m. on Friday and located 25-year-old Corey M. Johnson. He was transported to UPMC Chautauqua and then later transferred to UPMC Hamot due to life-threatening injuries. Johnson died from his injuries on Sunday. Police believe the offender and Johnson knew each other.

Police said the shooting is under investigation and anyone with information should call 716-483-7537 or the confidential tip line at 716-483-TIPS (8477).