Police: Bear sighting on Vine Street in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Batavia Police Department announced on Thursday there was recently a bear sighting on Vine Street in the city.

Police shared a video from a resident on Vine Street which shows the bear in a backyard but said there is no cause for alarm.

The department provided tips from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation regarding potential bear encounters.

You can find the information on the DEC website here and see some of the tips below.

