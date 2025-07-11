Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police asking for public assistance in locating missing teens from Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are asking for the public's assistance in locating two brothers who were reported missing from the Tudor Road area.

According to the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse, 15-year-old Lamar Wilson was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white logo, black Adidas running pants, black sneakers and a black backpack. He was also wheeling a gold/tan suitcase. He is described as 6'0" tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lamar is believed to be with his brother, 14-year-old Markell Wilson, who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts, black sneakers, black Nike headband and black backpack. He also has a gold/tan suitcase. He is described as 5'1" tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheektowaga police Dispatch at 716-686-3501 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

