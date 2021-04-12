Police asking for help to locate a missing 18-year-old who is considered vulnerable

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Salamanca City Police Department is asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old man who is considered a vulnerable adult and may be in need of medical attention.

Police say Zavier Botsford, 18, was last seen on East Jefferson Street in Salamanca, Cattaraugus County, on Sunday morning.

Botsford was driving a 2008 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with New York registration KGR2581 and was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, jeans and black work boots.

Salamanca City Police Department

If you have seen him, please contact the Salamanca City Police Department at (716) 945-2330 or call 911.