BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are asking for help in the case of a missing female. The missing 17- year-old, Paris Munn, was last seen on Ivy Street on Thursday.

Police describe Munn as a black female standing 5'4", having peach hair. She was last seen wearing light blue pants and a dark blue top that says "Love" on it.

If you have any information about this missing teenager police ask that you call their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.