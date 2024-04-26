Officials ask for assistance in locating missing Concord man

66 year-old Keith Little has been missing since about 5:45am Friday morning.

He is thought to be driving a 2014 Silver Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up truck with New York REG License plate: 0489JY.

It is also thought that he may have a hunting rifle with him.

His phone last pinged in the area between West Valley and Ellicottville at around 10:30am.

If anyone has any information on Keith's whereabouts or the location of the listed vehicle, please contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 716-858-2903.

Officials advise against making direct contact with Keith.