Police arrest student in connection to threat made against Buffalo State University

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced the arrest of a student in connection to a threat made against Buffalo State University.

According to police, a post made on February 22 was flagged by Meta and reported to local law enforcement. The Threat Management Unit began an investigation and applied for a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order (TERPO) which was granted. A search was conducted on the 100 block of Downing Street and a Stoeger P3000 shotgun was recovered.

Police said 19-year-old Kevin Thompson was charged with one count of making a threat of mass harm.

Police encourage you to report suspicious comments or activity by calling or texting the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.