BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police have arrested a shooting suspect following a two hour standoff.

Detectives say they tried to arrest 37-year-old Curtiss Griggs in connection with that attack which took place in early April on 19th Street.

Police say the suspect ran into an apartment building on Pine Avenue.

He ended up surrendering peacefully a couple hours later.

He's charged with assault and reckless endangerment, and will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Monday.