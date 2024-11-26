Police arrest man from Atlanta allegedly in Buffalo to sell illegal handguns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — NFTA Transit Police say officers dismantled an illegal operation with information provided to them by Homeland Security.

Transit Police arrested 29-year-old Jaleel Battle Friday evening at the Buffalo Metro Transportation Center on Ellicott Street.

Authorities say Battle was traveling by bus from Atlanta, Georgia, to Buffalo with the intent to sell multiple guns. Once he arrived, police executed a search warrant and said they found seven firearms including a Glock 26 handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P .40.

Battle was taken into custody and charged with seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, one count of Possession of a Weapon that has been Defaced and one count of Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.