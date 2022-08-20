Police are in search of suspect after deadly Jamestown shooting that killed one man and left another injured

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — One man was killed and anther injured in what police are calling a "targeted drive-by shooting." Police say 35 year old Jesus Batista Perez was shot and killed Friday afternoon on the 800th block of Prendergast Avenue. The other victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital.

"This is in the very early stages of investigation and the Jamestown police department is working closely with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office to conduct our investigation," said Timothy Jackson, Jamestown Chief of Police.

Police released pictures of what they say is the suspects vehicle and have described it as the following:



black four door Toyota Sudan

New York Registration

Sun roof

tinted license plates on the front of the car

possible chrome gas cap

Mayor of Jamestown, Edward Sundquist said the amount of crime is concerning.

"Our police department has ceased more and more illegal drugs and guns this year alone," said Sundquist.

Anthony Dolce, city council representative, said they are looking for more ways to combat what he called "an uptick in violence in Jamestwon."

"Used some ARPA funds to add additional police officers, quality of life officers," said Dolce. "Unfortunately, it takes time to get those people out and get them trained, get them on the road, to get up and running."

Dolce said her is planning to hold a public forum the weekend after Labor Day. The forum will allow ideas and questions to be shared between the community leaders and the public.

"It's not acceptable," said Dolce. "I know it's happening everywhere but its not acceptable. We have to figure out a way to try to stop it. It's a quality of life issue. It's a life or death issue. People should feel comfortable in their neighborhoods no matter where they live."

Police said they could not give out any information about a possible suspect at this time. They have asked that the community reach out with any information pertaining to this shooting. To do so, police say, to call into the tip lines below. Police say all tips are confidential.

Jamestown Police Tip Lines:

716-483-7537

716-483-8477

Jamestown police Suspect Vehicle in Jamestown Shooting



