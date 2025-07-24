Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police actively searching for 2 missing boaters after crash in Niagara River

NYSP say they are investigating a boat crash Wednesday night and an active search is underway.
Police actively searching for boaters after crash in Niagara River
Posted
and last updated

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say two boaters are missing after an accident on the Upper Niagara River.

Authorities say they received a report at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday of a vessel north of Navy Island that hit a concrete structure.

Police actively searching for boaters after crash in Niagara River

Multiple agencies worked together on a search mission overnight. The search was suspended at 3 a.m. but resumed at daybreak on Thursday morning.

The damaged boat has been recovered and is being taken by the New York State Police for further investigation.

DSC_9920.jpg

Anyone who witnessed the accident or might have any information at all is asked to contact State Park Police Niagara Headquarters at 716-278-1777.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app