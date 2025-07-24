Police actively searching for 2 missing boaters after crash in Niagara River

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say two boaters are missing after an accident on the Upper Niagara River.

Authorities say they received a report at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday of a vessel north of Navy Island that hit a concrete structure.

Multiple agencies worked together on a search mission overnight. The search was suspended at 3 a.m. but resumed at daybreak on Thursday morning.

The damaged boat has been recovered and is being taken by the New York State Police for further investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or might have any information at all is asked to contact State Park Police Niagara Headquarters at 716-278-1777.

This is a developing story.