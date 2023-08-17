Police: 91-year-old man dead after being hit by car in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating an accident that killed a 91-year-old man Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say the accident happened around 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road. They say the man was crossing Niagara Falls Boulevard when a 2023 Jeep Wrangler that was being driven by a 28-year-old woman hit him.

The man was rushed to Kenmore Mercy Hospital, where he died. Police are not releasing his name until they have notified his family.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.