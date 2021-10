NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Police say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of 18th Street.

Officers on scene located a 58-year-old Niagara Falls man who had been shot multiple times. Police say the victim died at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.