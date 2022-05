BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say one man was hospitalized after an early-morning shooting Friday.

Investigators say the shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. at the intersection of Fillmore Avenue and Phelps Street.

They say a 40-year-old man was shot and taken to Erie County Medical Center. Police did not say what condition he is in, only that he is stable.

The department is asking anyone with information to call their confidential tipline at (716) 847-2255.