Police: 15-year-old driver involved in deadly Cheektowaga crash

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police say two 15-year-old juveniles were the only occupants of a vehicle involved in a deadly two-car crash on Thursday night.

The collision between a black Toyota Highlander and a white Scion happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Union Road at the off-ramp of the eastbound Kensington Expressway.

Authorities say the driver and sole occupant of the Scion, a 54-year-old woman, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Highlander remained at the scene of the crash and were immediately located, according to police. Both occupants have been identified as 15-year-old juveniles.

Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash and looking into the circumstances surrounding an unlicensed minor driving a vehicle.