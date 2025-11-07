Police: 14-year-old driver crashes stolen car into police vehicle in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A crash reportedly involving a stolen car Thursday sent two 14-year-olds to the hospital and damaged a city police vehicle, according to authorities in Niagara Falls.

Officers attempted to pull over a 2020 Kia Sportage at around 9 p.m., for violating multiple vehicle and traffic laws. Police say the driver refused to stop, heading east on Niagara Street.

The car then hit a telephone pole, at the intersection of Portage Road and Osborne Court. Investigators said the Kia then spun around and crashed head-on into a marked police car.

A 14-year-old girl was in the passenger seat of the Kia and was thrown from the car when it hit the pole. She was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital with minor injuries. The alleged driver of the Kia, a 14-year-old boy, went to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center but did not appear to be injured.

The driver in the marked police car complained of wrist pain but did not go to the hospital.

Niagara Falls authorities say the Kia was reported stolen by its owner but did not include any other details. They said the Crash Investigation Unit is investigating and the Juvenile Division will follow up on any criminal charges.

