BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Pride month is coming to an end with a major celebration in Niagara Falls.

Rainbow City Pride took place Saturday on Old Falls Street.

The festival included dozens of local vendors, drag shows and a performance by the Buffalo Gay Mens Chorus.

Organizers say these pride events are important for the LGBTQ+ community.

Saturday night the falls will be lit up like a rainbow, with a fireworks show to show support for the community.