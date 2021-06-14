Play ball: Miracle League returns to Grand Island

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The boys and girls of summer are back in action on Grand Island.

The Miracle League of Western New York hosted its 10th annual opening day Sunday afternoon.

Restaurant owner Russell Salvatore had the honor of tossing out the first pitch, and then it was time to play baseball, with a three inning game at Miracle League Field at Veterans Park.

The Miracle League is designed to serve people who cannot be accommodated by established baseball leagues due to the special needs of their disabilities.