Plans to renovate former Eckhardt building underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Plans to restore and rebuild the former Eckhardt building into affordable housing and retail space are underway while some business owners nearby are excited to see the area flourish.

The owner of Jami Steak Chop Muhhhamad Jami that’s in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he’s excited to see what his community is becoming.

“Seeing the incoming diversity and people moving to Buffalo is great,” he says. “With the people moving in they'll be doordash ready. They’ll be the customers ordering from all of our platforms so it’ll be beautiful.”

Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski says it’s a hope shared in the form of this multi-million dollar renovation project.

“Cederland is transforming this building into affordable units,” Nowakowski says. “Hoping to see a denser neighborhood major renovation units happening.”

Nowakowski says the 39,000-square-foot former Eckhardt building will become affordable housing and retail space.

“I want density. I want people to enjoy where they live. Walk their dogs. Take their kids to school. And by transforming this neighborhood and making it diverse,” he says. “Making it socioeconomically diverse and also providing affordable housing is the way we can improve the neighborhood.”

Nowakowski hopes the project by the Cedarland Development Group will give families in the Broadway Fillmore area new options and room to grow.

“Let’s face it I don’t want you to be in a one-bedroom apartment and what if you got married and have a kid and then you have to move,” says the councilman. “So to be able to have more units available to bigger families is a great thing.”

Nowakowski says no parts of the building will be demolished.

“You don’t need to demolish everything you can use what you already have and improve upon it and just be creative on what you can use in those spaces,” he says.

The Cedarland Development Group was reached but hasn’t responded.

Nowakowski says there will be a groundbreaking ceremony at the Eckhardt building this Wednesday at noon.

He expects this project to be completed and have tenants moving in sometime in 2025.

