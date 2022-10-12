Plans to preserve mementos from the May 14th mass shooting are underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For many, it's a pain that still lingers.

"For me it's like, to have a white supremacist come into your own backyard and take 10 residents of Buffalo and nine elders at that," said one East Side resident. "This has devastated me."

As winter approaches, a push to make sure the stories from the mass shooting on May 14th at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue are preserved. Tuesday evening, a community meeting was held at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library to discuss why it should be done.

"The items are blowing through the street," said one East Side resident. "They are getting worn and it's just traumatizing all over again to watch those beautiful items just get torn down by the weather."

The preservation project is being spearheaded by the Buffalo History Museum and the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, two of the queen city's most prominent sources for records. Organizers said they are seeking community input on what the process should look like.

"Any and everybody is welcome to send things in," said Kimberly Johnson, Buffalo and Erie County Public Library Board of Trustees Chairwoman. "Maybe you had some connection to some of the lives lost or you were a person that was there. Maybe you want to tell your story."

Many community members said when it comes to accurately representing the events of May 14th, the responsibility is great.

"I want those children, those young adults to be able to read truth and nothing but the truth so help us God," said one man who spoke at the meeting.

Some people said they are ready for the preservation process to begin.

"The cards that the kids made," said said one East Side resident. "Those paintings, you know, candles out there with peoples names on them. I'm watching, everyday, that stuff get ruined. So, please like let's work quickly."

However, some people expressed it's still too soon.

"There are many of us that are still heartbroken and full of pain and all sorts of emotions," said one woman impacted by the shooting. "I'm not against preservation but I feel like we need to have healing conversations and symposiums so that we can be productive again. Preservation is good as long as we know our history."

Project organizers told 7 News they spoke with some relatives of 5/14 victims privately a few days prior to Tuesday evening's meeting. They said the families expressed their support for the preservation project. However, they said they hope to move forward with the community in mind as well.

"Let them come in at their own time and dictate how this should go so that everyone is respected," said Johnson.

A follow up Informational meeting to discuss this plan further will be held via zoom on October 12th at 6pm.