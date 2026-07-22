Plans submitted to bring Costco to former Seneca Mall site in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson announced that plans have been submitted to the Planning Board for the former Seneca Mall site, with Costco identified as the anchor tenant.

In his statement, Dickson said in part:

"West Seneca has waited for this for decades. I appreciate everyone's patience, but there is still a lot of work to do. The plans will probably be further refined as the project moves forward. In addition to the site itself, the surrounding road network will be significantly upgraded by the developer."

West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson

In the plans below, the Costco footprint is outlined in red.

West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson

This would be the second Costco in the Western New York region. The first is set to open in late October in Amherst. You can read more about that location here.

In April, construction work got underway at the Orchard Park Road property and town officials said that a major tenant could be announced within a few months. Rumors circulated for months that Costco could be moving into the site, but no one involved would confirm the plans.

The project is being led by The Benchmark Group, which purchased the long-stalled property in late 2024 after years of inactivity and frustration from residents.

Plans call for roughly 500,000 square feet of development across the 56-acre property.

Dickson said the Planning Board will meet at 6 p.m. on August 13 in the Community Center/Library large conference room.