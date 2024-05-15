As 2024 NFL schedule is released, how you can save money if you plan on traveling for Buffalo Bills games

The anticipation is growing by Bills Mafia ahead of the schedule release Wednesday night.

"Always exciting for new season," said Will Bradley, owner of Fans of Buffalo, a company that offers road trip packages for Bills games.

"This is one of our most chaotic days of the year," said John Mikulec, founder of Gameday Hospitality.

Gameday Hospitality offers parties and trips for ten different NFL fanbases, including the Bills. Mikulec is originally from Buffalo, and his company offers packages at both home and away Bills games.

"You're getting better rates, because of our corporate group rates," said Mikulec.

"Once [schedule] drops we lock in all the work we've been putting in fora few months here," said Bradley.

September 12 will be the first Bills road game of the upcoming season. That will be a primtime game against the Dolphins for Thursday Night Football.

"I feel like the Miami dolphins requested this to be a Thursday night so we cannot throw a huge party all weekend," said Jonathan Holler, founder of Bills Backers Miami.

Holler said he's hearing people are booking round trip flights from Buffalo to Fort Lauderdale, leaving Wednesday September 11 and returning on September 15.

Bills Backers Miami will be hosting parties on Wednesday night in Fort Lauderdale prior to Thursday night's game.

Here's what Hopper, an app that tracks airfare, is saying about round trip flights from Buffalo to the Miami area as of now:

Buffalo to Fort Lauderdale



September 11 - September 15: Flights starting at $240 September 12 - September 15: Flights starting at $242



Hopper suggests to wait before booking both flights, but book before July 30 to potentially save $90.

Hopper suggests to buy your tickets now if you plan to fly from Buffalo to Miami for a round trip from Wednesday September 11 to September 15.

For round trip flights from Buffalo to Miami, from Thursday September 12 to Sunday September 15, Hopper suggests to book before August 3.