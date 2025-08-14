STRYKERSVILLE, N.Y. (WKWB) — Lorne Lemieux, of Strykersville, is a Purple Heart Marine Corps veteran who proudly served his country. During his time in Vietnam, he lost his right leg from an explosion.

"The next seven months I was in Philadelphia Naval Hospital with a lot of people that were a whole lot worse off than me," said Lemieux.

Now he's a leader at the Cari Anne Gasiewicz AMVETS Post 637 in Strykersville. Just down Main Street from the current post is a flattened nine-acre corn field that's set to be the home of a new memorial to honor women who died in service. Lemieux said it will be the first in the nation to honor all women who died in service.

"They've fallen behind in honoring women," explained Lemieux. "When we create this memorial to all women who died of all causes, that's going to be a first...They're doing the same sacrifice, they're doing the same thing. They're putting their lives on the line the same way."

Sgt. Cari Anne Gasiewicz, who the AMVETS post was commissioned in memory of, is a driving force behind this new project.

WATCH: Plans in place to build memorial in Strykersville to honor women who died in service

Plans in place to build memorial in Strykersville to honor women who died in service

Gasiewicz, 28, was from Cheektowaga. In December 2004, she was killed when two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) detonated near her convoy in Iraq. The selfless, intelligent and dedicated military interpreter was killed a few weeks before she was set to come home.

Her story of sacrifice is among the many that this memorial looks to honor.

"This will change the way people look at women that served," explained Karen Matyjakowski, an Air Force veteran.

The goal is to raise $5 million, and donations are still being accepted on their website. The land was donated, along with other services. The memorial wall is scheduled to be completed by 2027, and the community center after that.

"We've raised a fair amount of money, but we are looking for donors, and every little bit helps," said Lemieux.

While many people support this project, some people are against the location. Ray Swan, a veteran, lives next door to the land and is concerned about living next to a potentially busy community center.

"I didn't want that because for those cars to get in that parking, you got to come right through this driveway," said Swan about the driveway that leads to the center.