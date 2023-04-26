Planning for the return of Mrs. Frances Nash's Garden Basket Farmers Market is underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Farmers market season is fast approaching in Buffalo. However, before many of the city's most popular markets return, one on Buffalo's East Side is already back thanks to a special partnership between the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor and Buffalo GoGreen.

The legacy of Mrs. Frances Nash is already deeply rooted in the Buffalo community and although she is no longer here, the push to promote healthy living still is.

For many neighborhoods in Buffalo suffering from food insecurity, eating healthy is often easier said than done.

"We want to make sure that people are eating they say seven to eight vegetables a day," said Gail Wells, Founder of the Buffalo Freedom Garden. "Eat the rainbow."

This is why Wells said that "rainbow" will be making its way to the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor this summer.

"So we want it to be a family friendly place and a place that the people in the neighborhood could walk to because lots of individuals here don't have cars," said Wells. "So it'd be nice to be able to walk to a market, pick up what you need and do your shopping in that way."

From 3pm to 6pm every Tuesday in June through October, the Mrs. Frances Nash's Garden Basket Farmers Market will be a one stop shop for all things healthy eating. It will also be highlighting Black farmers and all the cultures that make up out community,

"We have a vibrant immigrant community and they cook with the spices and vegetables that they're accustomed to from their hone country," said Well.

Malik Murray, Founder of Prosperous Planning Consultants, told 7 News the plan for the Farmers Market is still in the early stages. Right now they're hosting a series of community conversations to hear what the community thinks would be best.

"You have to look forward to something because if you don't there's no motion in what needs to be done," said Murray.

Both Murray and Wells said your input is valued. There will be two more opportunities to share your thoughts and ideas on May 19th and June 10th.

"Hopefully this could start up a bigger conversation about food not only for downtown but for the whole entire city," said Murray.

You can sign up for a spot in the Market by visiting this website and filling out the application form.