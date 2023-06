BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Entrance ramps to the eastbound Scajaquada Expressway from Niagara Street and northbound I-190 will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on June 10.

The closure comes as the NYS Department of Transportation facilitates the installation of overhead sign panels. The ramp from the southbound I-190 to the Scajaquada Expressway will remain open to traffic.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.

For more information, you can call 511, or click here.