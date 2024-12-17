‘Plan ahead when you shop’: Egg prices on the rise once again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A costly jump in the price of eggs has hit every shopper’s budget this holiday season. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there's been a 37.5% increase in the cost of eggs since November 2023.

According to NerdWallet, the average cost of a dozen Grade A large eggs was $3.65 in November.

What’s the price of eggs at our local supermarkets?



Price per dozen large eggs Price per 18-pack of large eggs Wegmans $2.99* $12.00* Aldi $3.97 n/a Tops $4.59 $6.79

(*With a Shopper's Club Membership, which is free to get)

Price increases for both eggs and other groceries have forced Vinnie Guercio to change how he runs his family’s 63-year-old business Guercio & Sons in Black Rock.

“[The business] has taken a large hit… eggs per dozen today are $6.00 in our store, compared to when I was a kid, they were 99 cents,” Guercio said. “What we do now is instead of stocking fully, we buy a little bit as we need, sell them out and restock it again. Buy as minimal as possible, so we don’t have to throw any out.”

NerdWallet personal finance expert Sara Rathner tells me the main reason for this stark increase is the return of the Bird Flu.

“We are seeing Bird Flu really affect the egg-laying hen population, and that is affecting the supply of eggs at a time when demand is rising,” Rathner said. “I would love to see it come back down because eggs are absolutely really expensive right now.”