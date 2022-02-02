Pizza Hut plans to open 10 new stores in Western New York by end of the year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pizza Hut plans to open 10 new stores in Western New York by the end of the year, a Pizza Hut spokesperson tells 7 News.

We’re excited to share that Pizza Hut is indeed expanding in Western New York. With plans to open around ten new stores by the end of the year, we couldn’t be more thrilled to serve more customers in the region. More information on store locations will be available in the near future. - Pizza Hut spokesperson

In 2020, 17 Pizza Hut locations across Western New York initially closed due to COVID-19 restrictions before it was decided by the local franchisee to permanently close all local locations.