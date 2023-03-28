Pixies, Modest Mouse to perform at Artpark in August

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Musical groups "Pixies" and "Modest Mouse" are set to perform at the Artpark Amphitheater on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the performances will go on sale on Ticketmaster beginning this Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m.
Ticket prices will be as follows:
- General Admission (no carry-in chairs allowed, blankets are permitted): $39.50
- Front of stage (standing room only): $69.50
- Reserved seats (chair provided): $85
The Pixies and Modest Mouse performance join a growing list of performances set to take place at Artpark this spring and summer, including the following:
- The Avett Brothers, May 21
- Mt. Joy, May 25
- Noah Kahan, May 26
- STYX, June 2
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise, June 7
- Buddy Guy, June 10
- Young The Giant with Milky Chance, June 13
- Ben Folds, June 16
- Michael Franti & Spearhead, June 21
- My Morning Jacket, June 26
- The Australian Pink Floyd, June 28
- Tori Amos, July 8
- Barenaked Ladies, July 11
- Lauren Daigle, July 14
- RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles July 16
- Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, August 5
- Parker McCollum, August 17
- Alvvays & Alex G., September 1
You can visit the Artpark site, or visit Ticketmaster for more information.