Pixies, Modest Mouse to perform at Artpark in August

Artpark
Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 14:19:50-04

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Musical groups "Pixies" and "Modest Mouse" are set to perform at the Artpark Amphitheater on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the performances will go on sale on Ticketmaster beginning this Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices will be as follows:

  • General Admission (no carry-in chairs allowed, blankets are permitted): $39.50
  • Front of stage (standing room only): $69.50
  • Reserved seats (chair provided): $85

The Pixies and Modest Mouse performance join a growing list of performances set to take place at Artpark this spring and summer, including the following:

  • The Avett Brothers, May 21
  • Mt. Joy, May 25
  • Noah Kahan, May 26
  • STYX, June 2
  • Rainbow Kitten Surprise, June 7
  • Buddy Guy, June 10
  • Young The Giant with Milky Chance, June 13
  • Ben Folds, June 16
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead, June 21
  • My Morning Jacket, June 26
  • The Australian Pink Floyd, June 28
  • Tori Amos, July 8
  • Barenaked Ladies, July 11
  • Lauren Daigle, July 14
  • RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles July 16
  • Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, August 5
  • Parker McCollum, August 17
  • Alvvays & Alex G., September 1

You can visit the Artpark site, or visit Ticketmaster for more information.

