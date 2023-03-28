Pixies, Modest Mouse to perform at Artpark in August

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Musical groups "Pixies" and "Modest Mouse" are set to perform at the Artpark Amphitheater on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the performances will go on sale on Ticketmaster beginning this Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices will be as follows:



General Admission (no carry-in chairs allowed, blankets are permitted): $39.50

Front of stage (standing room only): $69.50

Reserved seats (chair provided): $85

The Pixies and Modest Mouse performance join a growing list of performances set to take place at Artpark this spring and summer, including the following:

The Avett Brothers, May 21

Mt. Joy, May 25

Noah Kahan, May 26

STYX, June 2

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, June 7

Buddy Guy, June 10

Young The Giant with Milky Chance, June 13

Ben Folds, June 16

Michael Franti & Spearhead, June 21

My Morning Jacket, June 26

The Australian Pink Floyd, June 28

Tori Amos, July 8

Barenaked Ladies, July 11

Lauren Daigle, July 14

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles July 16

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, August 5

Parker McCollum, August 17

Alvvays & Alex G., September 1

