Pitch10 Non-Profit Winners Announced by United Way of Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The United Way of Buffalo and Erie County Next Generation United Advisory Board (NGU) announced this year's Pitch10 winners.

10 nonprofits competed for a total of $50,000 in grants in a manner similar to "Shark-Tank", with representatives "pitching" their organization's mission. The prize money actually doubled in comparison to last year's grant funds.

Each representative had the chance to explain how their organization aligns with the United Way's work to support things like health, education and financial stability.

The event was hosted at Seneca One for its second year, with about 300 individuals attending.

The top three winners from first to third place were Stitch Buffalo Inc., Confident Girl Mentoring Program and The Collaborative Center for Social innovation.

The seven remaining nonprofits each received $1000. This included 716 Ministries, Bootsector, Inc, Durham's Maternal Stress Free Zone DH Inc., GOBike Buffalo, Home Beneath Our Feet, IF Kids Inc, and Licensed to Eat.

The grants were courtesy of sponsors including The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital –Kaleida Health Foundation, PricewaterhouseCoopers, National Fuel, KeyBank, Highmark Health, Lawley Insurance and Rich Products.