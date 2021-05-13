Pipeline attack highlights need for infrastructure investment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. ET.

Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period.

Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal, the company said in a statement.

Natalie Simpson of the University at Buffalo specializes in supply chains. She has been paying close attention to what is happening with the Colonial pipeline. She says there is no need to panic about this in Western New York.

“We really shouldn't be panicking about our gasoline supply. We're not involved in this incident,” said Simpson.

She says this malware attack highlights the nations need for better planning and the need for investment in infrastructure.

“We have been a little inattentive, I'm being polite, to our infrastructure for quite some time,” added Simpson. “We're really used to everything on demand. Always being available exactly when we need it and we found out that the supply chains, as we say, that supply all of that stuff, are very delicate.”

