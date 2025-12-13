Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pine Valley School teacher charged after allegedly engaging in sexual contact with minor

CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Pine Valley School District teacher has been charged after allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a minor.

On December 3, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office received a complaint regarding a teacher employed at the school.

The investigation found that 33-year-old Robert Slisz had allegedly engaged in sexual contact with a minor.

According to the sheriff's office, Slisz has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

Slisz turned himself in to the Chautauqua County Jail and is scheduled to return to the Town of Cherry Creek Court.

