Pilot survives rollover helicopter crash in Orleans County

KENDALL, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities in Orleans County say a helicopter pilot survived a rollover crash on Wednesday night and was able to walk away with only minor injuries.

The crash happened a little after 8:30 p.m. in an open field near Creek Road in the Town of Kendall.

The helicopter, a RotorWay EXEC 162F, reportedly sustained substantial damage after it experienced a rollover during a low-altitude hover maneuver.

Orleans County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's deputies say the pilot was not at the scene when they arrived. They say he later reported that while attempting a lateral hover, a skid hit the ground and caused the rollover.

The pilot suffered a minor injury and was treated at a local hospital.

Deputies say there was no fire, fuel leak, or hazardous materials at the site.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are now handling the investigation.