Pilot makes emergency landing in Orleans County cornfield

Cessna ran out of gas
Orleans County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:54 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 20:54:16-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The pilot of a small plane managed to safely make an emergency landing in a cornfield in Orleans County Sunday.

This happened off Bragg Schoolhouse Road in the Town of Barre.

Sheriff's deputies say the pilot ran out of fuel after letting two skydivers jump out of the Cessna.

The pilot was not hurt, and the plane wasn't damaged, so a crew from a nearby private airport filled up the gas tank, towed the plane onto the road where the pilot took off and headed back home to Rochester.

