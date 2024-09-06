Pile of sod left outside Cheektowaga home for a month after mixup in highway department

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Matthew Harzynski called 7 Problem Solvers about a pile of sod that has been outside his home for a month.

Harzynski said he called the Town of Cheektowaga's Highway Department one month ago about picking up sod.

"[Town employee] what's your garbage day, and I said Monday," explained Harzynski, who was told that it would be picked up on Tuesday.

"I said ok I'll have a pile of sod out there," said Harzynski.

After that phone call, Harzynski said he rented a sod cutter and spent two days tearing up his backyard. He rolled up the grass and put it in a pile by his curb.

Days later a truck came by.

"I saw a grapple truck pull up, they looked at pile and sat there for two minutes," said Harzynski. "They never got out of the truck and left."

When Harzynski called the Cheektowaga Highway Department he was told that the town doesn't pick up sod.

"I said the other lady didn't tell me this, she carried the conversation on like it's fine for me to do," said Harzynski. "Previously in 2019 I did a similar job, and they had no problem picking it up.

Harzynski was told that it won't be picked up. He told me that he physically can't haul the sod away, because he is physically disabled, and moving it from his backyard to the front of his home was at far as he could go.

"I said well it's going to sit there then, or I'm calling channel 7," explained Harzynski.

I called Cheektowaga's Highway Superintendent Rick Rusiniak who admitted that someone in his office made a mistake over the phone to Harzynski at first.

Rusiniak told Schwartz the town does not pick up sod, but would do it this time. It's expected to be picked up within the next two weeks.

If you have a problem you need help solving, and would talk about it on camera, email me at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com

