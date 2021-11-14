Pierce-Arrow Museum unveils 1901 Packard race car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 120-year-old speedster made its debut at the Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum on Saturday.

The newest exhibit showcases the 1901 Packard race car. Members of the museum say the car is world famous.

The Packard is strongly tied to the history of buffalo. In 1901, it raced in the endurance run from New York City to Buffalo as part of the Pan-American Exposition.

The staff of the museum are delighted to display this piece of history.

"It's a dream for us. It is a dream to have a Buffalo car come back here. That's what was meant to happen. We're really, really happy about it,” said Jim Sandoro, the Museum Founder & Executive Director.

The museum is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11am until 4 pm.