Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pierce Arrow Museum is back open to public

Only open on Saturdays for now
items.[0].image.alt
wkbw
0410 Pierce Arrow Pic for Web.jpg
Posted at 11:24 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 23:24:47-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Now to another sign that Western New York is on the rebound.

The Buffalo Transportation Pierce Arrow Museum is back open and welcoming visitors.

It's now open on Saturdays only, from 11am until 4pm.

Masks and proper social distancing are required.

The museum, which is located on Seneca Street in downtown Buffalo, has been closed since February 2020 because of the pandemic.

Additional days will be added as the weather improves.

The museum features all kinds of rare relics from the world of transportation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources