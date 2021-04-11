Pierce Arrow Museum is back open to public

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Now to another sign that Western New York is on the rebound.

The Buffalo Transportation Pierce Arrow Museum is back open and welcoming visitors.

It's now open on Saturdays only, from 11am until 4pm.

Masks and proper social distancing are required.

The museum, which is located on Seneca Street in downtown Buffalo, has been closed since February 2020 because of the pandemic.

Additional days will be added as the weather improves.

The museum features all kinds of rare relics from the world of transportation.