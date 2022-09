DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Someone in Depew is waking up half a million dollars richer!

The New York Lottery says one top-prize winning ticket worth $500,000 was sold for the Sept. 29 PICK 10 drawing.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the Speedway on George Urban Boulevard in Depew.

20 numbers were picked in the drawing.

Winning Numbers:

08 12 14 19 22 23 25 29 32 36

40 42 48 49 59 63 74 75 77 79

The prize may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.