Physical books might seem outdated, but is there a new chapter for the younger generation?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Physical books might seem outdated, but more and more Gen Z are starting to enjoy them again.

A recent study by Portland State University reveals that younger generations are helping to revive a love for reading, thanks in part to social media.

For April Briesch and her daughter, Jana, reading is more than just a pastime, it’s a nightly ritual.

"I always have a book with me no matter what," Briesch said. "Even before the little one was born, I was reading to her since she was in my tummy."

One driving force is "Book Tok," a portion of TikTok where users share book reviews, recommendations, and reactions. It's turning reading into a vibrant, shared cultural experience.

“We use social media, we interact with people, and people interact with us,” local bookstore owner for Rust Belt Books, Vinny Rondinelli, said.

Rondinelli said the bookstore has served the community for over two decades, and since he and his wife took ownership less than a year ago, they’ve noticed a new wave of interest, much of it from younger readers.

“Books have always been around,” Rondinelli said. “When the Gutenberg press was 14-something, people were still selling books. I think books are going to be around forever.”

The American Booksellers Association reported an 11% year-over-year increase in independent bookstore membership in 2024.

Briesch said she believes part of the reading resurgence can be traced to the pandemic, when people finally had time to slow down.

“Everyone was home and not working and actually had time to sit down and read,” Briesch said.

To celebrate this renewed love for books, events like Independent Bookstore Day 2025 are giving the local community even more reasons to visit neighborhood shops. The event encourages readers to collect stamps from participating stores.

“I’m really shocked and surprised how big Independent Bookstore Week has been,” Rondinelli said. “It’s a testament to the bookstore owners.”

As for Briesch, seeing so many people, young and old, returning to reading books gives her hope.

“It makes me feel good,” she said. “I’ve been reading since I was very young and tried to instill that in my daughter. Hopefully, it will continue for generations.”

Independent Bookstore Day continues through April 26, the last day to collect stamps and win a prize.