Phil Collins and Genesis announce 'The Last Domino?' Tour, coming to Buffalo November 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Genesis announced its return to North America with "The Last Domino?" Tour across the U.S. and Canada.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford will bring the tour to Buffalo's KeyBank Center November 27, 2021. They will be joined by Nic Collins on drums and the band’s long-time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

The tour marks the first time Genesis has performed in the U.S. since 2007's "Turn It On Again: The Tour," one of the largest grossing tours of that year playing sold out arenas and stadiums. Genesis was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Tickets will go on sale through a presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan on May 5, and to the general public on May 7.

"The Verified Fan program aims to create a safe and reliable ticket-buying experience. It helps ensure that tickets get into the hands of real fans first. Fans must register for access between now and Sunday, May 2 at 11:59 pm ET. If verified and selected, fans can secure their tickets beginning Wednesday, May 5, at 10 am local time," a release says.

To register click here. When tickets go on sale to the general public May 7, they will be available at the same link.

"KeyBank Center will utilize Ticketmaster’s digital ticketing. With digital ticketing, your mobile phone becomes your ticket, using a unique rotating barcode for powerful fraud and counterfeit protection, and enabling a more contactless entry experience. The local box office can assist anyone without a smart phone on site at the venue" a release says.

The tour and all venues will follow all mandated COVID-19 protocols in accordance with state and local regulations.