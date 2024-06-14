Phase two of runway rehabilitation begins at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced that the second phase of runway rehabilitation has begun at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

According to the NFTA, the construction is part of ongoing preventative maintenance of the airport’s primary runway, including centerline, lighting, and taxiway improvements.

Construction timeline



Currently, Taxiway A is under construction — NFTA said no impact on travel

July 1, nightly construction on runway 5-23 — NFTA said flights are scheduled to arrive and depart around this work

August 1 through October 1, hard closure of Runway 5-23 — NFTA said flights will be taking off and landing on Runway 1432. People in the region will notice planes using alternative flight paths more frequently and sound patterns will temporarily change

October 1 through November 1, nightly construction on runway 5-23

The NFTA said those involved in the project have worked to minimize any impact on travelers and residents in the surrounding community.

