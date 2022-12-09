Phase one of renovations to the future Ralph Wilson Park underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a project that promises to change the face of the queen city... named for a man who certainly left his mark on Buffalo.

The former LaSalle Park will undergo a multi-year, multi-million dollar transformation to become "Ralph Wilson Park," founder and former owner of the Buffalo Bills.

The renovations come with a "110-million dollar" price tag and a goal to open by late 2025.

Phase One is underway and includes the removal of hundreds of trees. Andy Rabb, Deputy Commissioner of Parks for the City of Buffalo says, "It will be over 400 by the time the project is done, and we are looking to replace those with over 2,600 trees." He says you will notice more heavy equipment this spring.

Rabb says the new Ralph Wilson park will be a year-round destination.

It will include a renovated shoreline, a new pedestrian bridge, baseball and softball fields, kayaking, bird watching, a new dog park, a sledding hill, heated bathrooms, and much more.

