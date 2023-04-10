Phase one of redevelopment is underway at Buffalo's Central Terminal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Central Terminal is quickly approaching its 100th anniversary.

Doors first opened in the summer of 1929 and saw 10,000 people move through them each day.

The last train left the station in 1979 and five years later it joined national and state registers of historical places. In 1997, the central terminal restoration corporation took over the site advocating for its survival ever since.

While plans to restore this landmark have been around for decades, the terminal only secured its first major funding last year.

Empire State Development announced nearly $60 million for the terminal's restoration. The first $20 million was released to the group late last year. Phase one of redevelopment is underway but how soon could we some progress?

We're following up and checking in with the Buffalo City Council member whose district includes the Buffalo Central Terminal. This is all part of our ongoing commitment to staying on top of the stories that matter to you.

Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski says the Buffalo Central Terminal in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood is finally getting the attention it deserves.

Crews have been working for the past few months on the roof, parking area, asbestos abatement, electrical system, and more.

Nowakowski tells 7 News, "I could see this spot being a destination where people want to host weddings and have a boutique hotel but also having a multitude of uses that are seasonal and performance-based."

Some events already take place on the 33-acre property like the backpack drive, flue shot clinic and Shakespeare in the Park.

Nowakowski says they will continue to use the space while construction is underway. Nowakowski explains, "This is going to be something you work at for years to come but I do believe in the next five to 10 years you're going to see a whole new grounds."

