Phase one of construction complete on primary runway at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has announced that the first phase of construction is complete on the primary runway at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Construction on the project, which included routine maintenance and safety enhancements, began in May and 7 News checked in for an update in June.

READ MORE: What exactly is the construction work going on at the airport? We took an in-depth look

The NFTA said runway 5-23 is now ready fro use as of Friday and residents should see flight patterns returning to normal.

"These renovations were integral to maintaining industry safety standards and part of planned preventative maintenance.



Those involved in the project worked diligently to minimize impact on travelers and area residents and we appreciate the publics’ patience while we made improvements."

The next steps will be broken down into two parts. Work on the southwest end of the runway will take place in the early fall of 2024 and taxiway construction will take place in the summer of 2025.