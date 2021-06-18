Phantom Fireworks opening temporary tents throughout WNY Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahead of 4th of July weekend, Phantom Fireworks is opening a number of pop-up fireworks stands throughout Western New York.

In all, seven tents throughout Western New York will open Sunday:

4136 Union Road, Cheektowaga

730 Alberta Drive, Amherst

3930 Niagara Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda

1900 Military Road, Niagara

6009 South Transit Road, Lockport

11249 Maple Ridge Road, Medina

150 Prospect Street, Attica

The tents will only be selling fireworks legal in New York State, which consists of ground-based or hand held sparkling devices including cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, and wood sparklers/dipped sticks; party poppers, snappers.

The company says they are continuing to face supply issues as a consequence of the pandemic, and there could be shortages of some items in the coming weeks.