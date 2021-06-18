Watch
Phantom Fireworks opening temporary tents throughout WNY Sunday

Olivia Proia
Fireworks
Posted at 4:06 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 04:06:33-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahead of 4th of July weekend, Phantom Fireworks is opening a number of pop-up fireworks stands throughout Western New York.

In all, seven tents throughout Western New York will open Sunday:

  • 4136 Union Road, Cheektowaga
  • 730 Alberta Drive, Amherst
  • 3930 Niagara Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda
  • 1900 Military Road, Niagara
  • 6009 South Transit Road, Lockport
  • 11249 Maple Ridge Road, Medina
  • 150 Prospect Street, Attica

The tents will only be selling fireworks legal in New York State, which consists of ground-based or hand held sparkling devices including cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, and wood sparklers/dipped sticks; party poppers, snappers.

The company says they are continuing to face supply issues as a consequence of the pandemic, and there could be shortages of some items in the coming weeks.

