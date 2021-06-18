Phantom Fireworks opening temporary tents throughout WNY Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahead of 4th of July weekend, Phantom Fireworks is opening a number of pop-up fireworks stands throughout Western New York.
In all, seven tents throughout Western New York will open Sunday:
- 4136 Union Road, Cheektowaga
- 730 Alberta Drive, Amherst
- 3930 Niagara Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda
- 1900 Military Road, Niagara
- 6009 South Transit Road, Lockport
- 11249 Maple Ridge Road, Medina
- 150 Prospect Street, Attica
The tents will only be selling fireworks legal in New York State, which consists of ground-based or hand held sparkling devices including cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, and wood sparklers/dipped sticks; party poppers, snappers.
The company says they are continuing to face supply issues as a consequence of the pandemic, and there could be shortages of some items in the coming weeks.